Former Edwardsburg resident gets jail time, probation for sexual assault Published 5:00 am Saturday, August 12, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A former Edwardsburg resident who molested a young girl in 2021 was sentenced to jail and probation.

Leevont J. Martin, 34, formerly of Edwardsburg, now of Indiana, pleaded no contest to attempted assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder was sentenced to three years probation, 90 days in jail with cedit for one day served and $1,758 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred in September, 2021 at a residence in Cass County. The victim’s mother spoke before the sentencing and the incident had affected both her and her daughter. She said she wanted justice and to make sure others don’t suffer like her daughter did.

“This incident has had a major impact on her,” Judge Herman said. “As a grown man, you were selfish enough to violate her for your own gratification. She was a brave little girl to tell her mother … This behavior is going to come back to haunt you if you don’t address it.”