Niles man receives minor injuries after being struck by SUV while walking along M-60 Published 9:47 am Friday, August 11, 2023

NILES — A Niles man sustained minor injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while walking along M-60 near Yankee Street Friday morning.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Howard Township personal injury accident at approximately 2:50 a.m.

Investigation shows that 31 year old Niles resident, Cameron Harrison, was walking on the shoulder of M-60 near Yankee Street when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle then left the scene in an unknown direction.

During the investigation of the crash, deputies believe the vehicle involved is a black SUV. Harrison received minor injuries and was transported by EMS to Lakeland Hospital in Niles.

If you have information reference this incident, contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (800) 462-9328.

Assisting in this crash was Howard Township Fire and SMCAS Ambulance.