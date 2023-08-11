Niles man arrested after crashing into home in Milton Township Published 10:18 am Friday, August 11, 2023

NILES — Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash into a residence near the intersection of Redfield Street and Ironwood Friday morning.

Deputies responded to the Milton Township crash at approximately 3:13 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene prior to officers arrival. A 23-year-old Niles resident was later located and identified as the driver of the vehicle.

The male subject was arrested and lodged, on multiple charges, at the Cass County Jail. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.

Alcohol does appear to be a factor in this crash. This case is currently under investigation.

Assisting at the scene was Howard Township Fire Department, SMCAS Ambulance and Cass County K9 Neera.