Honor Credit Union hosts ribbon-cutting for new Buchanan location Published 2:05 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

BUCHANAN — A local financial institution is ready for business after relocating to its new space.

Honor Credit Union hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating its new Buchanan location Thursday at 128 Main St. – the former site of TCF Bank. The space is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The ceremony featured speakers including Rep. Brad Paquette, who delivered a proclamation from the State of Michigan commemorating the occasion. Mayor Sean Denison was also on hand to deliver a speech.

The new facility will enable Honor to offer drive-thru service, its full array of financial services and will provide community members with the opportunity to work one-on-one with Honor’s member specialists, mortgage lenders, and business lending team.

“When another institution moves out, we see it as an opportunity to go bigger,” said HCU Buchanan Member Center Manager Christy Layman. “Local people still need financial resources and the drive-through is a bigger space.”

Honor Credit Union officially joined the Buchanan community in early 2019 by opening a downtown location on Red Bud Trail, across the street from its business member, Lehman’s Farmhouse.

In 2021 alone, Honor provided support to more than 40 Buchanan organizations and events, including RedBud Motocross, Buchanan Community Schools and athletic programs, City of Buchanan Police Department and is a proud donor and supporter of the McCoy Creek Trail expansion.

A Buchanan native, Layman has enjoyed working in her hometown the past three years.

“I get to come home to my hometown every day at work,” she said. “I come down the hill and a flood of memories come back. I worked at the Pizza Hut here, I was the runner-up to Miss Buchanan, I was at the high school. It’s great.”

Layman believes this investment into a new facility reiterates Honor’s commitment to continue serving the Buchanan community for decades to come.

“We are excited to have been in the community already but very excited to just kind of show the community we’re growing and we are kind of here permanently,” Layman said. “We’re excited to help our new members and current members with all their financial solutions.”