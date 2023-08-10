Cass County Fair a success for community Published 1:00 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County Fairgrounds were put to good use during the first week of August.

The Cass County Fair said goodbye to this year’s festivities on Saturday, Aug. 5, and president Brian Kuemin was pleased with the results. From the crowd-pleasing grandstand events to the anticipated animal shows, Kuemin said attendance this year was up from last year’s.

“It’s a great opportunity for the public that has largely been removed from agriculture,” he said. It gives the public a real opportunity to see livestock they don’t get to see on a daily basis and understand where our food comes from. It’s a great opportunity for youth to share things they’ve learned and projects they’ve worked on for quite some time.”

Kuemin said he comes away impressed with the work of the youth participants every year and that this year was no different.

They blow me away every year,” he said. “Their skill level, knowledge of projects and the pride they show in doing their projects. The thing that keeps me doing this is seeing generations come back to the fair and enjoy everything the fair has to offer.”

Kuemin thanked the many volunteers, the fair board, fair staff and sponsors for making this year’s fair a success.

“We couldn’t do the fair without all of those groups,” he said. “Police, fire, and EMS that give us support. It takes so much to put on events like the Cass County Fair and we’re thankful for their help.”

The 2024 Cass County Fair is scheduled for Sunday, July 28, 2024 to Saturday, July 3, 2024.