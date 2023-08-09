Forest Glen to host ‘Big Texan Steak Ranch’ luncheon for first responders Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac assisted living center is hosting aTexas-sized party for its residents, families and first responders.

Forest Glen Assisted Living Facility, 29601 Amerihost Dr., will host a Big Texan Steak Ranch luncheon at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. The event will be hosted outside on the Forest Glen campus and will recreate the Amarillo, TX-based steakhouse, a famed stop on Route 66 known for its 72-oz steak-eating challenge. The luncheon will feature smoked pulled pork and steakhouse side dishes prepared by the center’s gourmet chef.

Residents’ families and first responders are encouraged to attend.

“It’s kind of like a refresher for families,” said Forest Glen life enrichment director Kayla Lyons. “We want to bring everyone back together. Forest Glen has always been known as a warm, cozy environment. We used to do big events. Our goal is to get back into that place where everyone is a big family.”

The event is the culmination of a three-day, Route 66-themed event the center is hosting.

Each day will recreate an iconic location on the famed road, one of the original highways in the United States Numbered Highway System.

According to Lyons, hosting events is something residents look forward to.

“It’s a bonding experience,” she said. “They want to be involved. It’s nice to be able to stimulate them. We hope to reestablish bonds with families and to create bonds with new families.”