Diamond Lake Golf Course damaged by vandals

Published 9:17 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — With the high school golf season getting under way with preseason practice an actual regular-season matches just around the corner, the maintenance crew at Diamond Lake Golf Course has its work cut out for it.

That is because a group of vandals damaged the No. 7 tee box, the No. 8 green, and even ran over the course’s Christmas tree with a golf cart sometime after the course closed on Monday.

According to Diamond Lake’s Facebook post, the vandals left quite a mess that will now need to be repaired as quickly as possible.

From the photographs on the Facebook page, a cart, or carts, tore up the No. 7 tee pretty extensively. Diamond Lake’s General Manager Bill Loux said that there are divots on the No. 8 green.

“The golf business is flourishing right now with new people coming to the game,” Loux said. “I have never seen anything like it. It really is wonderful. But we always seem to have a few mean and disrespectful people that want to destroy something nice.”