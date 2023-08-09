Cassopolis UMC continues 185th anniversary celebrations Published 9:00 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — The Cassopolis United Methodist Church continues to commemorate its 185th Anniversary.

As it did throughout the month of July, each Sunday in August will feature a guest musician and a time for members and guests to share personal stories of the impact of the church on their lives.

The featured August musicians will be Trudy Diamond, Ben Ngoma, Jeremy Panse and Madaline Schrock. The July musicians were Jonathan Clough, Carmalita Lawson, Jane Poe , Ryne Nickel and Vicki Follett.

Choosing to look at its long history of mission and ministry over a nine week period rather than just one Sunday has brought joy to the congregation and visitors. It has made it possible for the Michigan Conference Bishop, past and present District Superintendents, former pastors and members, attendees and guests to join the congregation in worship and memories.

Cassopolis UMC traces its history from 1832 from being a part of the Methodist Circuit Riders to being the Methodist Church Society in 1838, the Methodist Episcopal Church, and the Methodist Church. In 1968, the denomination merged with the Evangelical United Brethren to become part of the global United Methodist Church. In all of these years, the Gospel message has been preached and shared within and without the church doors. As the O’Keefe Street church sign proclaims during these celebration months: Great Is Thy (God’s) Faithfulness.

A highlight of the August celebrations will be a dinner served immediately following the August 13, 10 a.m. service.

As it fulfills its mission statement “Worship God, Follow Jesus, Serve Others,” the Cassopolis United Methodist Church continues to warmly welcome past, present and future members and guests to its weekly 10 am worship services.

More information can be found on the Cassopolis United Methodist Church Facebook page, website, or by calling the church office, (269) 445-3107.