100 Women Who Care donates to Cassopolis organization Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A regional art collaborative focused on connecting artists and sharing art in the greater Cass County area was recently the recipient of a donation from an organization made up of area women.

At its latest meeting, local organization 100 Women Who Care witnessed three presentations from area organizations seeking donations.

100 Women Who Care is a group of women that meets quarterly to vote on and give money to a charity. Since its inception in 2013, the organization has donated more than $100,000 to area 501c3s.

At the most recent meeting, one presentation was from Cass Area Artists, a group aiming to promote art and artists in Cass County. The second presentation was from Marcellus Food Pantry, which supplies food to families in Marcellus. The third presentation was from the Cassopolis Band, which promotes the music arts at Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School.Cass Area Artists was the winner.

100 Women Who Care’s next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at The Rock at Big Fish Lake in Marcellus.