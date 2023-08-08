Niles man gets probation, jail for sexually assaulting minor Published 9:00 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

NILES — A Niles man was sentenced to probation and jail in a criminal sexual conduct case.

Tyler Alexander Sullivan, 35, of Niles, pleaded guilty to attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct which is a one-year misdemeanor and was sentenced to five years probation, lifetime sex offender registry, 200 days in jail with credit for 71 days served, 150 days tether and $485 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred May 17, 2022 in Niles when he fondled a girl age 13-17. He cannot have contact with any children under age 18 and cannot visit Riverfront Park in Niles which is within 1,000 feet of his home.

Berrien County Assistant Prosecutor Jerry Vigansky called Sullivan’s actions “reprehensible”.

“There’s nothing he can do to give her back her innocence,” he said. “This was appalling and nauseating.”

“Touching her in a sexual nature will follow her the rest of her life,”said Berrien County Trial Judge Jennifer Smith. “That’s more hurtful than anything that will happen to you. You will be able to find work. It’s not going to be a bed of roses but is shouldn’t be … I hope you see this sentence as an opportunity to not ruin another child’s life.”