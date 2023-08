WATCH: Brandywine football kicks off 2023 season with Midnight Madness practice Published 11:00 am Monday, August 7, 2023

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — Monday marked the first day Michigan high school football programs could practice and Brandywine took full advantage.

The Bobcats took the field right at 12:01 a.m. for its first ever Midnight Madness at Brandywine with the matching band, cheerleading team and community members coming out to watch.

Watch highlights from the practice below: