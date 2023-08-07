Titans release ‘unofficial’ depth chart Monday Published 6:53 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

NASHVILLE — The Titans released their first 2023 Unofficial Depth Chart on Monday.

The word “Unofficial” is written in bold letters across the top, with the words, “As of Aug.7, 2023” under it. Keep in mind the Titans aren’t even two weeks into training camp, and they’re over a month away from the regular season opener against the Saints on Sept. 10 in New Orleans.

So, yes, it’s early.

On Saturday, the team will play its first preseason game in Chicago against the Bears.

But, still, everyone loves taking a peek at the initial depth chart.

Here’s a look at 20 things that caught my eye when I got my hands on it:

• Malik Willis is listed as the No.2 quarterback, behind starter Ryan Tannehill, with rookie Will Levis third on the depth chart. This is not a surprise at this point, but the back-up QB topic always generates discussion.

• The Titans listed an offense with a two-tight end set, with Chig Okonkwo and Trevon Wesco as the starters, and Alize Mack and Josh Whyle directly behind them on each side.

• The team listed two starting receivers on offense: DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks.

• Behind the top two receivers, Chris Moore and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are the back-ups on each side, with Racey McMath and Kyle Philips listed third at each spot followed by a bunch of others.

• Chris Hubbard is listed as the starting right tackle, ahead of Zack Johnson. Nicholas Petit-Frere, who is facing a six-game league suspension, is listed as third on the depth chart.

• Rookie Peter Skoronski, the team’s first-round pick, is listed as the starting left guard, ahead of Jordan Roos and the recently signed Justin Murray. Dillon Radunz, who is on PUP, is listed in parenthesis.

• Hassan Haskins, Tyjae Spears, Jonathan Ward and Julius Chestnut are listed as Derrick Henry’s back-ups, in that order, on the first depth chart.

• Rookie Jaelyn Duncan is listed as Andre Dillard’s back-up at left tackle, with rookie John Ojukwu behind him.

• Andrew Rupcich, who has worked at both tackle and guard in camp, is listed as the back-up at right guard, behind Daniel Brunskill.

• The depth chart on defense includes a 3-4 look, with four defensive backs, so a nickel corner isn’t listed, but a slash is used at one of the cornerback spots.

• Kristian Fulton is listed as a starter at one at cornerback, and the slash separates Sean Murphy-Bunting and Roger McCreary on the opposite side, which gives you the top three.

• Tre Avery is listed as Fulton’s back-up on the depth chart, and Chris Jackson is next after the Murphy-Bunting/McCreary slash.

• Jack Gibbens is listed as a starter alongside Azeez Al-Shaair at inside linebacker, ahead of Monty Rice and Chance Campbell.

• Rashad Weaver and Sam Okuayinonu are listed as the back-up outside linebackers behind starters Harold Landry III and Arden Key, with Caleb Murphy and Thomas Rush next in line.

• Elijah Molden is listed as Kevin Byard’s back-up at safety, and Mike Brown is listed as Amani Hooker’s back-up as the other safety spot.

• Jayden Peevy is listed as starter Denico Autry’s back-up at defensive end.

• Jaleel Johnson is listed as the back-up to Jeffery Simmons at defensive tackle.

• Kyle Philips is listed as No.1 on the depth chart at punt returner, ahead of Mason Kinsey.

• Julius Chesnut is listed at No.1 on the depth chart at kick returner, ahead of Hassan Haskins and Tyjae Spears.

• Caleb Shudak is listed No.1 on the depth chart at kicker, ahead of Trey Wolff.

Jim Wyatt is the senior writer/editor for tennesseetitans.com