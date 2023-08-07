Niles woman injured in single-vehicle Jefferson Township crash Published 4:44 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A Niles woman was hospitalized Monday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that at approximately 10:55 a.m. Monday, Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Pine Lake Street in Jefferson Township. 27-year-old Niles resident Kaitlyn Dickeson was traveling eastbound on Pine Lake Street when she lost control of her vehicle, drove off the roadway to the right and rolled the vehicle.

Assisting at the scene was Edwardsburg Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance. Dickeson was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash and alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor. Dickeson was transported to Niles Spectrum Health Hospital for her injuries.