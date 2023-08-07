Knights remain in first place as Opossums join them atop the standings Published 12:21 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

NILES — The fifth week of the Michiana Adult Baseball League season came to a close at Thomas Memorial Stadium Sunday night with the Niles Knights holding on to their share of first place, while the South Bend Opossums swept a pair of games to join them in the top spot.

The Knights won big over Southwest Coyotes 10-0, while the Opossums defeated the Riverside Reapers 9-3 and the West Michigan Marlins 14-1.

Knights 10, Coyotes 0

Niles got on the board in the top of the first inning after scored on a wild pitch, and Chad Adkerson singled, each scoring one run.

The Knights extended their early lead with three runs in the top of the third thanks to RBI singles by Adkerson and Keven Borkowski.

Niles scored five runs on one hit in the top of the sixth inning. David Sokolowski doubled, scoring two runs, an error scored one run, Borkowski grounded out, scoring one run, and Devin Ott drew a walk, scoring one run.

Ethan Price earned the win for the Knights. The starting pitcher gave up zero hits and zero runs over six innings, striking out nine and walking four.

Matt Riedel took the loss for the Coyotes. The left-handed pitcher went five innings, surrendering five runs on seven hits, striking out three and walking three.

Borkowski seized on their opportunities, leading Niles with three runs batted in from the number seven spot in the lineup. The first baseman went 1-for-3 on the day. Sokolowski, Adkerson, and Derek Anglero each collected two hits for Niles Knights. Niles Knights had patience at the plate, accumulating eight walks for the game. Price and Ott led the team with two free passes each. Niles didn’t commit a single error in the field. Murphy Wegner had the most chances in the field with 10.

Southwest Coyotes turned one double play in the game.

Next up for Niles Knights is a game against Riverside Reapers on Sunday.

Opossums 9, Reapers 3

The Opossums defeated the Reapers on Sunday thanks in part to eight runs in the sixth inning.

Dylen Devon doubled, scoring two runs, Kage Haeck homered to center field, scoring two runs, Zac Gray singled, scoring two runs, and Eric Kelver singled, scoring two runs.

South Bend got on the board in the second inning after Haeck doubled, scoring one run.

Riverside captured the lead, 2-1, in the top of the fifth after Chase Potter hit a sacrifice fly, and the Reapers scored on a passed ball, each scoring one run.

Cody Quier earned the win for the Opossums. The starting pitcher surrendered five hits and three runs (two earned) over seven innings, striking out nine and walking five.

Tyler Hester took the loss for the Reapers. The starting pitcher went five and one-third innings, giving up three runs on three hits, striking out two and walking six.

South Bend amassed 10 hits in the game. Devon, Haeck, and Kelver each collected two hits for South Bend Opossums. Haeck led South Bend Opossums with three runs batted in from the number eight spot in the lineup. The outfielder went 2-for-3 on the day. The Opossums had patience at the plate, accumulating six walks for the game. Gray and Lewis Boyden III led the team with two free passes each. Gray stole two bases.

The Reapers’s Malik Cowgill made the most of their chances at the plate. The No. 8 hitter led the team with two hits in three at bats. Potter led the team with two runs batted in. Riverside Reapers were sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Zack Grishaber had the most chances in the field with six.

Opossums 14, Marlins 1

South Bend were the first to get on the board in the first when Matt Gray homered to left field, scoring three runs.

The Opossums scored five runs on two hits in the top of the second inning. Zach Keim induced Jarrod Laymon to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored, TJ Gray drew a walk, scoring one run, and Zac Gray singled, scoring three runs.

South Bend scored six runs on three hits in the top of the fourth inning. Matt Brothers singled, scoring one run, Tom Gray drew a walk, scoring one run, Lewis Boyden III drew a walk, scoring one run, Dylen Devon drew a walk, scoring one run, Travis Bavar was struck by a pitch, driving in a run, and Scott Szucs drew a walk, scoring one run.

Landon Stratford earned the win for South Bend. The starting pitcher allowed two hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out nine and walking two. Brothers appeared in relief for the Opossums.

Blaine King took the loss for West Michigan. The starting pitcher went one inning, giving up three runs on five hits, striking out one and walking two.

South Bend accumulated 10 hits in the game. Gray went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead South Bend Opossums in hits. Gray drove the middle of the lineup, leading the Opossums with three runs batted in. They went 1-for-2 on the day. Brothers and Laymon each collected multiple hits for South Bend. The Opossums had patience at the plate, collecting 11 walks for the game. Devon, Gray, and Eric Kelver led the team with two bases on balls each.

Antonio Bell set the tone at the top of the lineup, leading the Marlins with two hits in three at bats.