Goshen man strikes downed tree with his motorcycle in Mason Township Published 9:17 am Monday, August 7, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — A Goshen, Indiana man struck a downed tree on his motorcycle on Kennsington Road in Mason Township Monday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that Steven Methe, 34, of Goshen, struck the downed tree at approximately 4:52 a.m. on Kennsington near Guyer Street.

Investigation of the crash showed that Methe was driving south on Kessington and struck the tree that was blocking the roadway.

SEPSA EMS transported Steven to Elkhart General Hospital, in Indiana, for injuries sustained in the crash.

No helmet was worn during the crash, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

Assisting on scene was SEPSA EMS and Porter Township Fire Department.