Dowagiac Family Fare donates $1,370 to Dowagiac Athletic Boosters Published 3:30 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

The Dowagiac Family Fare presented Dowagiac Athletic Boosters with a check for $1,372.21 Saturday afternoon.

The business hosted the Oscar Mayer Frankmobile along with Kona Ice truck on June 19th. Hotdogs were served along with chips and drinks for donations. The donated funds will go towards DAB scholarships.

Pictured left to right: Dowagiac Athletic booster President, Nikki Hulett, Kimberly Robison, Associate Engagement Coordinator, Erica Campbell. Missing from photo: Sammy A, Liz B and Toyer L. (Submitted)