Dowagiac Family Fare donates $1,370 to Dowagiac Athletic Boosters

Published 3:30 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

By Max Harden

The Dowagiac Family Fare presented Dowagiac Athletic Boosters with a check for $1,372.21 Saturday afternoon.

The business hosted the Oscar Mayer Frankmobile along with Kona Ice truck on June 19th.  Hotdogs were served along with chips and drinks for donations. The donated funds will go towards DAB scholarships.

Pictured left to right: Dowagiac Athletic booster President, Nikki Hulett, Kimberly Robison, Associate Engagement Coordinator, Erica Campbell. Missing from photo: Sammy A, Liz B and Toyer L. (Submitted)

More Business

Indeck submits air quality permit application to EGLE

‘A Vision for Buchanan’ is becoming reality

New vintage T-shirt business connecting customers to Dowagiac’s past

Niles tea shop provides destination for events, community, and atmosphere

Print Article