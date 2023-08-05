Stockwell wins Champion Poultry Showman
Published 11:15 am Saturday, August 5, 2023
CASSOPOLIS — Brianna Stockwell has had quite a run at the Cass County Fair this year.
With multiple titles already in hand, Stockwell added Champion Poultry Showman to her list Thursday.
Micah Samys was the Reserve Champion.
Here are more results:
Senior Division
Brianna Stockwell
Micah Samys
Paul Thomas
Ruth Wadzinski
Dylan Largen
Alayna Brown
Junior Division
Troy Berberick
Ann Thomas
Alyssa Lemon
Laura Adam
Cal Marina
Burton Crabtree
Intermediate Division
Nyla Hover
Connor Baker
Annaleigh Duff
Brielle Berberick
Olivia Stockwell
Beginner Division
Kylee Russell
Abigail Baker
Eli Solloway
Jesse Lemon
Colton Bundy
Enzley Sheeley
Market
Champion Broiler
Seth Newland
Champion Roaster
Landon Leach
Champion Heavyweight
Brynley Solloway
Champ Duck
Mason Pike
Champion Goose
Logan Hetchler
Champion Tom Turkey
Kaizley McCoy
Champion Hen Turkey
Brianna Stockwell