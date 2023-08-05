Stockwell wins Champion Poultry Showman Published 11:15 am Saturday, August 5, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Brianna Stockwell has had quite a run at the Cass County Fair this year.

With multiple titles already in hand, Stockwell added Champion Poultry Showman to her list Thursday.

Micah Samys was the Reserve Champion.

Here are more results:

Senior Division

Brianna Stockwell

Micah Samys

Paul Thomas

Ruth Wadzinski

Dylan Largen

Alayna Brown

Junior Division

Troy Berberick

Ann Thomas

Alyssa Lemon

Laura Adam

Cal Marina

Burton Crabtree

Intermediate Division

Nyla Hover

Connor Baker

Annaleigh Duff

Brielle Berberick

Olivia Stockwell

Beginner Division

Kylee Russell

Abigail Baker

Eli Solloway

Jesse Lemon

Colton Bundy

Enzley Sheeley

Market

Champion Broiler

Seth Newland

Champion Roaster

Landon Leach

Champion Heavyweight

Brynley Solloway

Champ Duck

Mason Pike

Champion Goose

Logan Hetchler

Champion Tom Turkey

Kaizley McCoy

Champion Hen Turkey

Brianna Stockwell