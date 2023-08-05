Edwardsburg man sentenced to probation for sexually assaulting teenager Published 2:00 pm Saturday, August 5, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — An Edwardsburg young man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to attempted criminal sexual conduct against a teenage girl last year.

Jeremy Lindsey, 20, of North Shore Drive in Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to five years probation, 229 days in jail with credit for 224 days served, completion of the Twin County Probation Program, registry as a sex offender and $2,908 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred last December at a home in Ontwa Township.

Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz said Lindsey’s actions were against the law and caused emotional and physical harm to the victim.

“The bottom line is that he violated the law and he has a chance to correct his behavior,” he said.

“The good points are that he has shown remorse,” he added. “The victim and her family don’t want to see him go to prison. He will take his lumps today and move forward. This is a big bump in the road but he has most of his life ahead of him.”

Defense attorney Nicholas Hogue said his client has some redeeming qualities and needs to work on addressing the issues that led him to this incident. Lindsey apologized to the victim, her family and the court.

“I would like to redeem myself in the future and prove to the world that I’m not a monster,” he said.

“I want you to appreciate how close you were to going to prison today,” Judge Herman said. “If you continue this kind of action and behavior in the future, it could land you in prison. If you ever have thoughts about young girls, you need to understand the consequences.”