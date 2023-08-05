Brown takes home Champion Rabbit Showman title

Published 1:55 pm Saturday, August 5, 2023

By Staff Report

CASSOPOLIS — Alayna Brown captured the Champion Rabbit Showman title at the 2023 Cass County Fair Wednesday.

Ezra Noles was the Reserve Champion.

Here are other results:

Senior Division

Alayna Brown

Micah Samys

Mara Brown

Paul Thomas

Caylee Bishop

Sam Strom

 

Junior Division

Ezra Noles

Ann Thomas

Troy Berberick

Lilly Richmond

McKenzie Zachary

Zoey Wilds

 

Intermediate Division

Olivia Stockwell

Briella Berberick

Oliviah Carroll

Lauryn Carroll

Skyla Cole

Zoey Fink

 

Beginner Class

Eli Solloway

Lucie Craig

Charles Schmeltz

Madison Moran

Kylee Russell

Noah DeVries

 

Market

Champion Fryer

Cheyenne Wilson

 

Reserve Champion Fryer

Grace Maynard

 

Champion Roaster

Emma Caudill

 

Reserve Champion Roaster

Noah Hartline

