Brown takes home Champion Rabbit Showman title
Published 1:55 pm Saturday, August 5, 2023
CASSOPOLIS — Alayna Brown captured the Champion Rabbit Showman title at the 2023 Cass County Fair Wednesday.
Ezra Noles was the Reserve Champion.
Here are other results:
Senior Division
Alayna Brown
Micah Samys
Mara Brown
Paul Thomas
Caylee Bishop
Sam Strom
Junior Division
Ezra Noles
Ann Thomas
Troy Berberick
Lilly Richmond
McKenzie Zachary
Zoey Wilds
Intermediate Division
Olivia Stockwell
Briella Berberick
Oliviah Carroll
Lauryn Carroll
Skyla Cole
Zoey Fink
Beginner Class
Eli Solloway
Lucie Craig
Charles Schmeltz
Madison Moran
Kylee Russell
Noah DeVries
Market
Champion Fryer
Cheyenne Wilson
Reserve Champion Fryer
Grace Maynard
Champion Roaster
Emma Caudill
Reserve Champion Roaster
Noah Hartline