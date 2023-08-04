Two sent to hospital following crash on M-62 Published 9:03 am Friday, August 4, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — A two-car crash sent a pair of Edwardsburg residents to the hospital Thursday afternoon according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 4:31 p.m., deputies responded to the crash that occurred on M-62 near Harris Street.

Investigation of the crash showed that Calvin Andrews, 16, of Edwardsburg, attempted to turn into a driveway while heading north on M-62. Andrews did not see oncoming traffic and was struck by another vehicle that was heading south on M-62.

The vehicle that was heading south was driven by Samantha McCollough, 20, of Edwardsburg.

McCollough was transported by Edwardsburg EMS to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained from the crash. Keliy Andrews, 43, of Edwardsburg, who was the passenger with Calvin Andrew, was also transported from the scene by SMCAS EMS to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained from the crash.

Seatbelts were worn during this crash. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in this crash.

Assisting to this case was Edwardsburg EMS and Fire Department and EMS.