Sanitary sewer overflow reported in Sister Lakes Published 2:16 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A sanitary sewer overflow occurred at 8:30 a.m. Friday in Sister Lakes.

A SSO discharge report from the City of Dowagiac’s Department of Public Service indicated that raw sewage discharged on Garrett Road near Dewey Lake.

According to the report, the discharge was caused by a mechanical failure at or near the sanitary sewer lift station. The discharge area comprises the roadside and lawns located along Garrett Road and M-152 in SIster Lakes. One of the lawns impacted has a driveway drain that drains into Dewey Lake.

Both land and water are being impacted by the discharge, which is still ongoing. It is currently unknown how much raw sewage has been discharged.