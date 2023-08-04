Marshall, Starr, Belakovich win grand champion titles
Published 10:16 am Friday, August 4, 2023
CASSOPOLIS — Madison Marshall, Ellie Starr and Blane Belakovich were grand champions in Dairy Market, Meat Market and Crossbred at the 2023 Cass County Fair Wednesday.
Evan Kniss took home Reserve Dairy Champion, Adam Staff won Reserve Meat Champion and Avery Bergen was the Reserved Crossbred Champion.
Here are the other winners:
Dairy Type
Champion Lightweight
Addison Schrock
Champion Mediumweight
Madison Marshall
Champion Heavyweight
Evan Kniss
Meat Type
Champion Lightweight
Savannah McDougle
Champion Mediumweight
Elaine Starr
Champion Heavyweight
Adam Starr
Crossbred Type
Champion Lightweight
Jenna Tone
Champion Mediumweight
Blane Belakovich
Champion Heavyweight
Avery Hayden