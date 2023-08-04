Marshall, Starr, Belakovich win grand champion titles

CASSOPOLIS — Madison Marshall, Ellie Starr and Blane Belakovich were grand champions in Dairy Market, Meat Market and Crossbred at the 2023 Cass County Fair Wednesday.

Evan Kniss took home Reserve Dairy Champion, Adam Staff won Reserve Meat Champion and Avery Bergen was the Reserved Crossbred Champion.

Here are the other winners:

Dairy Type

Champion Lightweight

Addison Schrock

 

Champion Mediumweight

Madison Marshall

 

Champion Heavyweight

Evan Kniss

 

Meat Type

Champion Lightweight

Savannah McDougle

 

Champion Mediumweight

Elaine Starr

 

Champion Heavyweight

Adam Starr

 

Crossbred Type

Champion Lightweight

Jenna Tone

 

Champion Mediumweight

Blane Belakovich

 

Champion Heavyweight

Avery Hayden

