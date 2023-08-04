Marshall, Starr, Belakovich win grand champion titles Published 10:16 am Friday, August 4, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Madison Marshall, Ellie Starr and Blane Belakovich were grand champions in Dairy Market, Meat Market and Crossbred at the 2023 Cass County Fair Wednesday.

Evan Kniss took home Reserve Dairy Champion, Adam Staff won Reserve Meat Champion and Avery Bergen was the Reserved Crossbred Champion.

Here are the other winners:

Dairy Type

Champion Lightweight

Addison Schrock

Champion Mediumweight

Madison Marshall

Champion Heavyweight

Evan Kniss

Meat Type

Champion Lightweight

Savannah McDougle

Champion Mediumweight

Elaine Starr

Champion Heavyweight

Adam Starr

Crossbred Type

Champion Lightweight

Jenna Tone

Champion Mediumweight

Blane Belakovich

Champion Heavyweight

Avery Hayden