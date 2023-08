Lawson wins Champion Overall Goat Showman Published 11:44 am Friday, August 4, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — In Dairy Showmanship Wednesday, Holly Lawson took home Champion Overall Goat Showman at the 2023 Cass County Fair.

Emma Coleman was named Reserve Champion.

Here are some more results:

Senior Division

Holly Lawson

Ashley Gonzalez

Evan Kniss

Mackenzie Schuur

Conner Weston

Abigail Carpenter

Junior Division

Emma Coleman

Colin Herring

Everett Smith

Mena Hover

Ann Thomas

Eleanor Higley

Intermediate Division

Camryn Tyrakowski

Ethan Herring

Nyla Hover

Haley White

Blane Belakovich

Merrill Adams

Beginner Division

Delaynie Fulmer

Londyn Peck

Madison Moran

Kensleigh Isabel

Addison Rickett

Payton Phillips