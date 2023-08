Dopkowski wins Non-Dairy Champion Overall Goat Showman Published 11:21 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Makayla Dopkowski captured the Non-Dairy Champion Overall Goat Showman at the 2023 Cass County Fair Thursday.

Kaden Sandora was the Reserve Champion.

Here are more results:

Senior Division

Makayla Dopkowski

Kaden Sandora

Adam Starr

Sam Strom

Anabel Barajas

Jamie Howard

Junior Division

Adeline Laporte

Chase Johnson

Elaine Starr

Avery Bergen

Bryce Hedrick

Macks McDonald

Intermediate Division

Jacob Laporte

Deonna Cross

Brandon VanOverberge

Aidan Wiggins

Caiden Freeman

Johannah McDonald

Beginner Division

Charlee Towne

Jenner McDonald

Adrain Sedlar

Weston Saltarelli