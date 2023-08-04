BREAKING NEWS: Big Ten appears set to add Oregon and Washington in 2024 Published 2:06 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

CHICAGO — Media reports early Friday afternoon are saying that the Big Ten Conference will expand to 18 teams beginning with the 2024 season, while the Pac-12 Conference could be heading toward its demise.

Reports have been swirling for some time, but picked up steam this week that the Big Ten would offer a formal invitation to the Pac-12’s Oregon and Washington. The Big Ten already is set to have Southern California and UCLA join the conference next season.

It also appears that Arizona and Colorado will leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12 Conference. Reports Friday said that Arizona State and Utah are also exploring the Big 12. If all of those team official join other conference, that would lead the Pac-12 with Stanford, California, Oregon State and Washington State.

The Pac-12 is also currently without a new television deal as its current contract runs out following this season.

The Big Ten presidents and chancellors were expected to vote on inviting the Ducks and Huskies before the end of the day Friday.