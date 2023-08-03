Niles Fire Department to host ‘Spray Day’ Aug. 16 Published 5:19 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

NILES — The new school year is on the horizon but Niles City Fire Department is not letting that stop it from enjoying its fleeting summer days.

The fire department will be hosting its second Spray Day from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Riverfront Park.

Children will have the chance to cool off as a firetruck sprays gallons of water on Riverfront Park. The City of Niles will be providing popsicles for attendees while supplies last.

Niles officials are hoping for another great turnout following last year’s successful event.

“Everyone had a great time last year, so we figured we should host another. We all enjoy these events, they get us out of the office and allow us to interact with our residents,” said Public Safety Director Mike Dawson.

This event will be publicized on the City of Niles Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. In addition to social media, the information will also be distributed via City of Niles Text Alerts.