Dowagiac man sustains injuries in rollover on McKenzie Street Published 8:45 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac man lost control of his vehicle and rolled over on McKenzie Street near Marcellus Highway Thursday morning.

Cass County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash in Wayne Township at approximately 4:43 a.m.

Investigation of the crash showed that Floyd Byrd, 62, of Dowagiac, had lost control of his car which resulted in the car rolling over.

Byrd was transported by Pride Care EMS to South Bend Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

A seat belt was not believed to be worn and the crash remains under investigation. Assisting on scene was Pride Care EMS, Wayne Twp. Fire Department and Dowagiac Fire Department.