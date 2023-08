Tharp, Bradley, Kniss win beef championships Published 9:27 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Elizabeth Tharp and Jena Bradley won the Champion Beef Showmanship and Market Beef Steer Grand Championship titles , respectively, at the 2023 Cass County Fair on Wednesday.

Evan Kniss was the Market Dairy Beef Steer Grand Champion. Robert Tharp captured the Showmanship Reserve Champion title.

Other winners were:

Champion Beef Showman

Senior Division

Elizabeth Tharp

Robert Tharp

Jena Bradley

Brianna Stockwell

Kyla Sparks

Conrad Burger

Junior Division

Madelyn Osbeck

Evie Lock

Kavin Sparks

Mason Pike

Coke Bement

Chase Johnson

Intermediate Division

Kole Sparks

Anna Peterson

Asia Peterson

Caiden Freeman

Carter Newland

Louisa Peterson

Beginner Division

Marley Osbeck

Lucas Prowoznik

Levi Pike

Zoey Wilds

Virginia Peterson

Lucy Seelye

Market Dairy Beef Steer

Champion Lightweight Beef Steer

Triston Peterson

Champion Light Mediumweight Beef Steer

Kyla Sparks

Champion Mediumweight Beef Steer

Jena Bradley

Champion Heavy Mediumweight Beef Steer

Seth Newland

Champion Heavyweight Beef Steer

Connor Sobecki

Champion Breed Steer

Robert Tharp

Champion Market Heifer

Brianna Stockwell

Champion Lightweight Beef Feeder

Asia Peterson

Champion Mediumweight Beef Feeder

Asia Peterson

Champion Heavyweight Beef Feeder

Alainna Peterson

Champion Lightweight Dairy Steer

Caiden Freeman

Champion Mediumweight Dairy Steer

Evan Kniss

Champion Heavyweight Dairy Steer

Evan Kniss

Champion Beef Feeder Calf

Asia Peterson

Reserve Champion Beef Feeder Calf

Asia Peterson