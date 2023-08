Stockwell adds two more championships in swine competition Published 6:02 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Brianna Stockwell added two more titles to her resume at the 2023 Cass County Fair Tuesday.

After sweeping the dairy competition, Stockwell won Champion Swine Showman and Market Swine Grand Champion Tuesday.

Jackson Whitmyer was the reserve champion in both classes.

Here are more results:

Champion Swine Showmanship

Senior Division

Brianna Stockwell

Kyla Sparks

Ella Boulanger

Alainna Preston

Katherine Gregory

Jena Bradley

Junior Division

Ellie Starr

Hudson High

Gavin Stoops

Lilly Richmond

Adeline LaPorte

Colton Cady

Intermediate Division

Jackson Whitmyer

Johannah McDonald

Rowan Iwaniuk

Claire Hess

Colt Whitmyer

Kaden Sparks

Beginner Division

Korbin Sparks

Torin Wiley

Kaizley McCoy

Noah DeVries

Kennedy Mosher

Know McCoy

Market Swine

Champion Barrow

Brianna Stockwell

Reserve Champion Barrow

Jackson Whitmyer

Champion Division 1 Barrow

Carlee Cady

Champion Division 2 Barrow

Alainna Preston

Champion Division 3 Barrow

Jackson Whitmyer

Champion Division 4 Barrow

Brianna Stockwell

Champion Division 5 Barrow

Brianna Stockwell

Champion Gilt

Jackson Whitmyer

Reserve Champion Gilt

Katherine Gregory

Champion Division 1 Gilt

Kyla Sparks

Champion Division 2 Gilt

Jackson Whitmyer

Champion Division 3 Gilt

Kale Durbin

Champion Division 4 Gilt

Ezekiel Pegura

Champion Division 5 Gilt

Katherine Gregory