Jaxx, Knights roll to easy wins to remain tied for first place Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

NILES — The West Michigan Diamond Jaxx and the Niles Knights were able to keep their share of first place in the Michiana Adult Baseball League thanks to lopsided victories at Thomas Memorial Stadium on Sunday.

The Diamond Jaxx defeated the Riverside Reapers 14-3, while the Knights defeated the West Michigan Marlins 13-1.

The two teams are tied atop the league standings at 4-0. The South Bend Opossums are a game back at 3-0.

In the other game Sunday, the Midwest Lightning blanked Los Cubs 4-0.

Diamond Jaxx 14, Reapers 3

West Michigan scored 10 runs in the third inning, which helped them defeat Riverside 14-3 on Sunday.

Chase Covert singled, scoring one run, Kyle Juza drew a walk, scoring one run, an error scored two runs, Brant Rago singled, scoring one run, Jared Schlender singled, scoring two runs, Todd Demler singled, scoring two runs, and Cole Wiker was struck by a pitch, driving in a run.

The Diamond Jaxx jumped out to the lead in the top of the first inning after Caleb Smith induced Demler to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored and Tyler Mojsienko doubled, scoring two runs.

Mojsienko started the game for West Michigan. They gave up six hits and three runs over five innings, striking out four and walking none. Smith started on the mound for the Reapers. The right-handed pitcher gave up 11 hits and 13 runs (four earned) over two and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking two.

The Diamond Jaxx piled up 14 hits in the game. Covert, Andy Hodge, Rago, and Kolton Parnell each collected two hits for West Michigan Diamond Jaxx. Mojsienko, Parnell, Demler, and Schlender each drove in two runs.

Mark Conrad went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Reapers in hits. Jamie Dyer, Zack Grishaber, and Conrad each drove in one run for Riverside.

Knights 13, Marlins 1

The Niles Knights got on the board in the top of the first inning after Murphy Wegner singled, scoring one run, David Sokolowski singled, scoring two runs, and a wild pitch scored one run.

The Knights extended their early lead with three runs in the top of the second thanks to RBI singles by Tyler Powers, Sokolowski, and Dan Snyder.

Niles added to its early lead in the top of the third inning after Zac Hernandez doubled, and Snyder singled, each scoring two runs.

Keven Borkowski led things off on the bump for the Knights. They allowed four hits and one run (zero earned) over five innings, striking out six and walking three.

James Barnes stepped on the mound first for West Michigan. The starting pitcher allowed seven hits and eight runs over two innings, striking out none and walking four.

The Knights amassed 13 hits in the game. Sokolowski went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Knights in hits. Hernandez, Noah Britt, and Derek Anglero each collected multiple hits for Niles. The Knights had patience at the plate, tallying six walks for the game. Hernandez and Powers led the team with two walks each. Anglero and Powers each stole multiple bases for Niles. The Knights stole five bases in the game.

Sage Mueller, Rick Freske, Phil Ketcham, and M. Rockey each collected one hit for the Marlins.

Lightning 4, Los Cubs 0

A single by Keyontae Jordan put the Lightning on the board in the top of the second.

The Lightning added to their early lead in the top of the third inning when Cam Barrier doubled, scoring two runs, and Billy Mangold singled, scoring one run.

Jadon Hainey led things off on the mound for Midwest. The righty allowed one hit and zero runs over four innings, striking out four and walking one. Barrier tossed three innings of shutout ball for the Lightning in relief. The southpaw surrendered one hit, striking out five and walking one.

Danilo Regalado led things off on the mound for Los Cubs. He allowed eight hits and four runs over five innings, striking out three and walking none

Midwest piled up nine hits in the game. Jordan and Barrier each collected two hits for Midwest Lightning. Barrier provided pop in the middle of the lineup, and led the Lightning with two runs batted in. The cleanup hitter went 2-for-3 on the day.

Regalado and Isidro Galindo each collected one hit for Los Cubs. Los Cubs were sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Domitilo Perez made the most plays with six.