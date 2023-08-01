Bowen wins bull riding, Hitchings takes barrel racing at the fair Published 3:38 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Wyatt Bowen took home first place in bull riding as the Super Kickers Rodeo made its annual stop at the Cass County Fair Monday night.

Bowen scored 78 points to edge Perry Schrock, who had 76 points. Collin Wheeler finished third with 70 points.

I girls barrel racing, Mikayleigh Hitchings edged London Paul Mehelaki to win the event.

Hitching had a time of 3,357, while Mehelaki finished with a time of 13.448. Nichole Rawlings finished third with a time of 13.467.

Street Legal Truck Pull

There were five different classes in the Street Legal Truck Pull Sunday night in the grandstands.

Wyatt Kelly took first place in Gas Class with a pull of 326.420 feet. Joe Kindig was second (285.110) and Collin Bogue third (37.180).

Paige Dumont won the Diesel Class with a pull of 302.710. Caleb Krumm was second (293.120) and Nathan Zeilke third (286.940).

The Super Street Diesel Class was won by Aaron Swartzendruber with a pull of 310.830. Michael Chupp was second (300.240) and Jeremy Miller third (294.350).

Cameron Mendenhall won the Tractors Class with a pull of 296.410. Jesse Bement was the runner-up (289.120) and Ryan Masten third (277.470).

Brent Hamilton won the Semis Class with a pull of 365.370. Bement was second (237.220) and Adam Robson third (210.630).