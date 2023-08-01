Antique Farm Pulls draw 42 competitors to the fair Published 9:12 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A total of 42 competitors competed in the Antique Farm Pulls at the 2023 Cass County Fair Tuesday.

Winners in their various classes were Pat LaPorte (7,500), Matthew Spitzke (6,500), Gene Sherwood (5,500) and Mark German (4,500).

The largest class of the day was the 5,500 Antique with 17 entries.

Sherwood won the class with a pulling distance of 232.85. Dave Pate was second with a pull of 229.01, while Wayne Richey was third with a distance of 222.71. Todd Sobieralski and Matt Avery were fourth and fifth, respectively, with pulls of 218.62 and 218.79.

LaPorte won the 7,500 Antique Class with a pulling distance of 231.74. German was second with a pull of 222.33, while Nicklas Totzke was third with a distance of 211.09. Matt Vary finished fourth with a pull of 206.10.

In the 6,500 Antique Class, Spitzke won with a pull of 246.86. Robert Dohm was second with a distance of 238.78 and Dave Pate third with a distance of 238.77. Richard Doyle (233.74) and Travis Jensen (227.99) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

German won the 4,500 Antique Class with a pull of 199.46. Bill Rumsey was second with a distance of 198.40 and Ryan Masten third with a pull of 196.18.