Roadrunners sign University Prep’s Johnson Published 9:26 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

DOWAGIAC — New Southwestern Michigan College Women’s Basketball Coach Jay Jenkins has signed his first player to the recruiting class of 2023.

Junahya Johnson, a point guard from University Preparatory Academy in Detroit, signed her National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to play for the Roadrunners this season.

“Juju is an up and coming guard who is going to surprise you,” said University Prep Coach Cindele Patton.

Johnshon joins Alanah Smith, of Dowagiac, and Katie Baumgartner, of Mishawaka, in the class of 2023.

Southwestern Michigan College begins preparation for its upcoming season Oct. 1. The Roadrunners’ schedule contains some new opponents and will be announced in a few weeks.