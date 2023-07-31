PHOTO STORY: 2023 Cass County Fair kicks off with opening ceremony, parade Published 10:00 am Monday, July 31, 2023

1 of 18

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County Fair grandstand came to life with cheering fans Sunday evening as the 2023 fair officially got underway.

The fair kicked off with opening ceremonies and a parade Sunday night, featuring local 4-H groups, community members, business, scholarship pageant winners and local law enforcement and first responders.

General gate admission for the 2023 Cass County Fair is $7 for adults daily, $2 for children 6 to 12 and free for children under the age of six. Throughout the fair, there will be a number of days during which certain individuals can enter for free or a reduced price.

For a full list of prices, specials and a schedule, visit mycasscountyfair.com.