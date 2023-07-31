None injured in Dowagiac structure fire Published 1:50 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

DOWAGIAC — No one was injured in a multi-story residential fire in the City of Dowagiac Saturday morning, according to the Dowagiac City Fire Department.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, the DFD was dispatched to a reported multi-story residential structure fire with smoke showing from the basement and first floor of the structure at 523 Main St., Dowagiac. As part of its automatic aid agreement, the Wayne Township Fire Department was dispatched to respond with an engine company. Dowagiac Police Units arrived on the scene before our engine’s arrival and confirmed a working fire in the basement level of the structure and also that all occupants had evacuated the structure and were accounted for. Due to the confirmed working fire, the Deputy Fire Chief requested an engine company from the Indian Lake Vol. Fire Department. Dowagiac engine 220 arrived approximately 3.5 minutes after the alarm was received from Cass County Dispatch. Dowagiac firefighters were able to make a fast fire attack and search the residence shortly after our engine’s arrival.

Crews worked diligently to extinguish the fire and command was able to radio the fire under control just before 6 a.m. Multiple searches of the structure were performed and were all negative for victims. Dowagiac, Wayne, and Indian Lake firefighters remained on the scene until 7 a.m. for salvage and overhaul operations.

The fire started near a dryer in the basement level of the residence and traveled throughout the basement, it appears a faulty dryer cord near a dryer vent was the cause of ignition. Minimal damage was noted to the structure. Dowagiac Fire Crews were also assisted by the Dowagiac Police Department, Pride Care Ambulance Service, Wayne Township Fire Department, Indian Lake Vol. Fire Department, SEMCO Energy and Midwest Energy.

The DFD asks readers to take this time to remember that only working smoke alarms can save lives. Readers can contact the Dowagiac Fire Department if smoke detectors are needed.