Gregory sweeps sheep showmanship honors

Published 1:42 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

By Staff Report

CASSOPOLIS — Katherine Gregory won both the Champion Sheep and Market Lamb Showmanship honors at the 2023 Cass County Fair Monday morning.

Jenna Bradley was the Champion Sheep Reserve Champion, while Ella Boulanger was the Market Lamb Reserve Grand Champion.

 

Champion Sheep Showman

Senior Division

Katherine Gregory

Jena Bradley

Ella Boulanger

Seth Newland

Elizabeth Tharp

Layla True

 

Junior Division

Chase Johnson

Macks McDonald

Ellie Starr

Mason Pike

Natalie Lemon

Isabelle Sullivan

 

Intermediate Division

Johannah McDonald

Louisa Peterson

Claire Hess

Deonna Cross

Marlie Carpenter

Aidan Wiggins

 

Beginning Division

Laiken Proffitt

Levi Pike

Virginia Peterson

Noah DeVries

Paisley Carpenter

Mallory Stoughton

 

Market Lamb

Champion Wether

Katherine Gregory

 

Reserve Champion Wether

Elizabeth Tharp

 

Champion Suffolk Wether

Ella Boulanger

 

Champion Hampshire

Katherine Gregory

 

Champion AOB Wether

Elizabeth Tharp

 

Champion Crossbred Wether

Ellie Starr

 

Champion Ewe

Ella Boulanger

 

Reserve Champion Ewe

Louisa Peterson

 

Champion Natural Color Ewe

Chase Johnson

 

Champion AOB Ewe

Ella Boulanger

 

Champion Crossbred Ewe

Louisa Peterson

