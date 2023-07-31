Gregory sweeps sheep showmanship honors
Published 1:42 pm Monday, July 31, 2023
CASSOPOLIS — Katherine Gregory won both the Champion Sheep and Market Lamb Showmanship honors at the 2023 Cass County Fair Monday morning.
Jenna Bradley was the Champion Sheep Reserve Champion, while Ella Boulanger was the Market Lamb Reserve Grand Champion.
Champion Sheep Showman
Senior Division
Katherine Gregory
Jena Bradley
Ella Boulanger
Seth Newland
Elizabeth Tharp
Layla True
Junior Division
Chase Johnson
Macks McDonald
Ellie Starr
Mason Pike
Natalie Lemon
Isabelle Sullivan
Intermediate Division
Johannah McDonald
Louisa Peterson
Claire Hess
Deonna Cross
Marlie Carpenter
Aidan Wiggins
Beginning Division
Laiken Proffitt
Levi Pike
Virginia Peterson
Noah DeVries
Paisley Carpenter
Mallory Stoughton
Market Lamb
Champion Wether
Katherine Gregory
Reserve Champion Wether
Elizabeth Tharp
Champion Suffolk Wether
Ella Boulanger
Champion Hampshire
Katherine Gregory
Champion AOB Wether
Elizabeth Tharp
Champion Crossbred Wether
Ellie Starr
Champion Ewe
Ella Boulanger
Reserve Champion Ewe
Louisa Peterson
Champion Natural Color Ewe
Chase Johnson
Champion AOB Ewe
Ella Boulanger
Champion Crossbred Ewe
Louisa Peterson