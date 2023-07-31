Gregory sweeps sheep showmanship honors Published 1:42 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Katherine Gregory won both the Champion Sheep and Market Lamb Showmanship honors at the 2023 Cass County Fair Monday morning.

Jenna Bradley was the Champion Sheep Reserve Champion, while Ella Boulanger was the Market Lamb Reserve Grand Champion.

Champion Sheep Showman

Senior Division

Katherine Gregory

Jena Bradley

Ella Boulanger

Seth Newland

Elizabeth Tharp

Layla True

Junior Division

Chase Johnson

Macks McDonald

Ellie Starr

Mason Pike

Natalie Lemon

Isabelle Sullivan

Intermediate Division

Johannah McDonald

Louisa Peterson

Claire Hess

Deonna Cross

Marlie Carpenter

Aidan Wiggins

Beginning Division

Laiken Proffitt

Levi Pike

Virginia Peterson

Noah DeVries

Paisley Carpenter

Mallory Stoughton

Market Lamb

Champion Wether

Katherine Gregory

Reserve Champion Wether

Elizabeth Tharp

Champion Suffolk Wether

Ella Boulanger

Champion Hampshire

Katherine Gregory

Champion AOB Wether

Elizabeth Tharp

Champion Crossbred Wether

Ellie Starr

Champion Ewe

Ella Boulanger

Reserve Champion Ewe

Louisa Peterson

Champion Natural Color Ewe

Chase Johnson

Champion AOB Ewe

Ella Boulanger

Champion Crossbred Ewe

Louisa Peterson