Ferris State picked to win GLIAC championship Published 4:05 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

GRAND RAPIDS — Two-time defending Division II national champion Ferris State University has been selected to win the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title as voted by the league coaches at its media day Monday.

The Bulldogs receiving five of seven first place votes in the preseason poll. The Bulldogs are 28-1 overall in the past two seasons and have made eight-straight NCAA Division II postseason appearances. Ferris State is preseason ranked No. 1 in the nation by Lindy’s Sports.

Defending GLIAC champion Grand Valley State, ranked second by Lindy’s Sports in its preseason poll, received one first place vote in the preseason poll and was voted to finish second. The Lakers posted a 12-1 overall record, including six wins over ranked teams, and a perfect 6-0 mark in conference play in 2022.

Led by 2022 GLIAC Coach of the Year Sparky McEwen, Davenport, which posted an 8-3 record and earned the program’s first-ever bid to the NCAA playoffs, garnered one first-place vote and was selected third.

Saginaw Valley State, which also won eight games a year ago and collected impressive nonconference victories over Bowie State and UIndy, was chosen fourth with 21 points.

Michigan Tech (16), Wayne State (10) and Northern Michigan (8) rounded out the GLIAC preseason poll.

2023 GLIAC Football Preseason Poll

(First place votes)

Ferris State 34 (5)

Grand Valley State 31 (1)

Davenport 27 (1)

Saginaw Valley State 21

Michigan Tech 16

Wayne State 10

Northern Michigan 8