Michiana Adults Baseball League continued to dodge weather Published 9:01 am Sunday, July 30, 2023

NILES — The Michiana Adult Baseball League continues to work its schedule around the weather.

Despite heavy rains overnight, which canceled a make-up game on Friday night at Thomas Memorial Stadium, the league got all three games on Saturday.

The South Bend Opossums remained undefeated (3-0) as it held off a challenge from the Southwest Coyotes 7-5. In other action, the Buchanan Bandits routed the Midwest Mayhem 11-1 and the UnionBoyz picked up their first victory of the year, defeating Los Tigres 4-1.

Opossums 7, Coyotes 5

Despite a 7-run deficit in the fourth inning, Southwest Coyotes almost came all the way back, eventually falling 7-5 to South Bend Opossums on Saturday.

Southwest Coyotes closed the gap by scoring on a walk, a hit by pitch, an error, and a sacrifice fly.

The Opossums got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after Matt Gray singled, TJ Gray doubled, Kage Haeck hit a sacrifice fly, and the Coyotes committed an error, each scoring one run.

A triple by Dylen Devon extended the South Bend lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the third inning.

The Coyotes scored five runs on one hit in the top of the seventh inning. Keith Bouwkamp drew a walk, scoring one run, Doug Summers was struck by a pitch, driving in a run, an error scored two runs, and Kyle Kerber hit a sacrifice fly, scoring one run.

Alex Kimp stepped on the hill first for the Coyotes. The right-handed pitcher gave up 11 hits and seven runs (six earned) over five and one-third innings, striking out two and walking three. Landon Stratford started the game for the Opossums. The starting pitcher gave up one hit and zero runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out 10 and walking none.

Summers and Kimp each collected one hit for the Coyotes. Matthew Kerber led the team with two runs batted in. The Coyotes turned one double play in the game.

South Bend accumulated 11 hits in the game. Leadoff hitter Tom Gray led the Opossums with three hits in three at bats. Haeck, Gray, Gray, Zac Gray, Devon, and Spencer Nelson each drove in one run for South Bend.

The Opossums turned one double play in the game.

Bandits 11, Mayhem 1

Buchanan got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after Brandon Rogers doubled, Brett Michelin singled, and Woody VanderWoude singled, each scoring one run.

The Bandits added four more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on one hit. Austin Williams hit a sacrifice fly, scoring one run, and Kade Hearington homered to center field, scoring three runs.

Clay Bixby stepped on the bump first for Buchanan. The right-handed pitcher allowed five hits and one run over six innings, striking out eight and walking none.

Jacob Boes led things off on the mound for the Mayhem. The left-handed pitcher gave up 12 hits and seven runs (five earned) over five innings, striking out nine and walking two.

Buchanan amassed 13 hits in the game. VanderWoude, Hearington, Rogers, Kevin Gross Jr, and Bixby each collected two hits for the Bandits. Hearington led Buchanan with three runs batted in. The leadoff hitter went 2-for-4 on the day. Buchanan Bandits ran wild on the base paths, collecting six stolen bases for the game. Buchanan Bandits turned one double play in the game. Buchanan didn’t commit a single error in the field. Rogers had the most chances in the field with eight.

Chase Nichols, Korey Beehler, Jake Brentlinger, Geordan Griffin, and Corey Boyd each collected one hit for the Mayhem. Brentlinger went 1-for-2 at the plate as the cleanup hitter led the team with one run batted in.

UnionBoyz 4, Los Tigres 1

UnionBoyz got on the board in the top of the third inning after Daniel Moore was struck by a pitch, and Damon Christopher walked, each scoring one run.

Shawn Hureskin earned the win for UnionBoyz. The right-handed pitcher surrendered one hit and one run (zero earned) over seven innings, striking out four and walking eight. Nissin Mansbach took the loss for Los Tigres. They went two innings, allowing two runs on two hits, striking out one and walking one.

Willie Wilson led UnionBoyz with two hits in three at bats from the leadoff position. Tim Bell and Christopher each drove in one run for UnionBoyz. Bell stole two bases. UnionBoyz ran wild on the base paths, tallying four stolen bases for the game.

Francis Silfa went 1-for-3 at the plate to lead Los Tigres in hits. Los Tigres had patience at the plate, tallying eight walks for the game. Gabriel Silfa Brens and Juan Frias Silfa led the team with two walks each. Los Tigres turned three double plays in the game.

Three more games were scheduled for Sunday.

The Midwest Lightning faced Los Cubs at 11 a.m., the West Michigan Diamond Jaxx were set to face the Riverside Reapers at 1:30 p.m. and the Niles Knights were set to take on the West Michigan Marlins at 4 p.m.

The Diamond Jaxx and Knights entered Sunday’s games tied with the Opossums for first place at 3-0.