True overall Champion Dog Showman at Cass County Fair Published 11:30 pm Saturday, July 29, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Layla True was the overall Champion Dog Showman during pre-fair competition at the 2023 Cass County Fair Friday and Saturday.

Camryn Tyrakowski was the Reserved Champion. Lenah Borsman, Lilah Borsman, Myleigh Borsman and Kaylin Wilkins finished third through fourth in the competition Saturday.

On Friday, the Dog Show opened with Agility. Obedience classes were Saturday.

Blake Majewski earned high-point in versatility, while Cade Tyrakowski was the Reserve Champion.

The fair officially gets under way at 6 p.m. Sunday with opening ceremonies and a parade. That will be followed by the Street Legal Pickup Truck & Tractor Pulls in the grandstands starting at 7 p.m.

Monday is Veterans Day at the fair. Veterans get in free with identification.

Competition begins at 8 a.m. with the Youth & Pee Wee/Cloverbud Dairy Show in the show arena. Also on tap are the Youth Horse & Pony Show at 8 a.m., the Youth & Pee Wee/Cloverbud Sheep Show at 8:30 a.m., the Youth Dairy Feeder Steer Show at 3:30 p.m. and the Draft Horse Pulls at 6 p.m.

In the grandstands at 7 p.m., the Superkickers Rodeo will get under way.

Gate admission for the fair, which runs through Aug. 5, is $7 for adults and $2 for children ages 6 to 12. A season passbook is $25. Pit passes (16 and older only) are $20.

Here are the class winners:

Agility

Champion Advanced

Abigail Carpenter

Reserved Champion Advanced

Blake Majewski

Champion Intermediate

Myleigh Borsman

Reserve Champion Intermediate

Cade Tyrakowski

Champion Beginner

Riley Danner

Reserve Champion Beginner

Lilah Borsman

Obedience

Off Leash Champion

Cade Tyrakowski

Off Leash Reserve Champion

Blake Majewski

On Leash Champion

Lilah Borsman

On Leash Reserve Champion

Lenah Borsman

Rally

Champion

Blake Majewski

Reserve Champion

Camryn Tyrakowski

Costume

Champion

Camryn Tryakowski