True overall Champion Dog Showman at Cass County Fair

Published 11:30 pm Saturday, July 29, 2023

By Staff Report

Layla True was the overall Champion Dog Showman during pre-fair competition at the 2023 Cass County Saturday. (Photo courtesy Cass County Fair)

CASSOPOLIS — Layla True was the overall Champion Dog Showman during pre-fair competition at the 2023 Cass County Fair Friday and Saturday.

Camryn Tyrakowski was the Reserved Champion. Lenah Borsman, Lilah Borsman, Myleigh Borsman and Kaylin Wilkins finished third through fourth in the competition Saturday.

On Friday, the Dog Show opened with Agility. Obedience classes were Saturday.

Blake Majewski earned high-point in versatility during pre-fair competition at the 2023 Cass County Fair Friday. (Photo courtesy Cass County Fair)

Blake Majewski earned high-point in versatility, while Cade Tyrakowski was the Reserve Champion.

The fair officially gets under way at 6 p.m. Sunday with opening ceremonies and a parade. That will be followed by the Street Legal Pickup Truck & Tractor Pulls in the grandstands starting at 7 p.m.

Monday is Veterans Day at the fair. Veterans get in free with identification.

Competition begins at 8 a.m. with the Youth & Pee Wee/Cloverbud Dairy Show in the show arena. Also on tap are the Youth Horse & Pony Show at 8 a.m., the Youth & Pee Wee/Cloverbud Sheep Show at 8:30 a.m., the Youth Dairy Feeder Steer Show at 3:30 p.m. and the Draft Horse Pulls at 6 p.m.

In the grandstands at 7 p.m., the Superkickers Rodeo will get under way.

Gate admission for the fair, which runs through Aug. 5, is $7 for adults and $2 for children ages 6 to 12. A season passbook is $25. Pit passes (16 and older only) are $20.

 

Here are the class winners:

Agility

Champion Advanced

Abigail Carpenter

 

Reserved Champion Advanced

Blake Majewski

 

Champion Intermediate

Myleigh Borsman

 

Reserve Champion Intermediate

Cade Tyrakowski

 

Champion Beginner

Riley Danner

 

Reserve Champion Beginner

Lilah Borsman

 

Obedience

Off Leash Champion

Cade Tyrakowski

 

Off Leash Reserve Champion

Blake Majewski

 

On Leash Champion

Lilah Borsman

 

On Leash Reserve Champion

Lenah Borsman

 

Rally

Champion

Blake Majewski

 

Reserve Champion

Camryn Tyrakowski

 

Costume

Champion

Camryn Tryakowski

