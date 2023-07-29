True overall Champion Dog Showman at Cass County Fair
Published 11:30 pm Saturday, July 29, 2023
CASSOPOLIS — Layla True was the overall Champion Dog Showman during pre-fair competition at the 2023 Cass County Fair Friday and Saturday.
Camryn Tyrakowski was the Reserved Champion. Lenah Borsman, Lilah Borsman, Myleigh Borsman and Kaylin Wilkins finished third through fourth in the competition Saturday.
On Friday, the Dog Show opened with Agility. Obedience classes were Saturday.
Blake Majewski earned high-point in versatility, while Cade Tyrakowski was the Reserve Champion.
The fair officially gets under way at 6 p.m. Sunday with opening ceremonies and a parade. That will be followed by the Street Legal Pickup Truck & Tractor Pulls in the grandstands starting at 7 p.m.
Monday is Veterans Day at the fair. Veterans get in free with identification.
Competition begins at 8 a.m. with the Youth & Pee Wee/Cloverbud Dairy Show in the show arena. Also on tap are the Youth Horse & Pony Show at 8 a.m., the Youth & Pee Wee/Cloverbud Sheep Show at 8:30 a.m., the Youth Dairy Feeder Steer Show at 3:30 p.m. and the Draft Horse Pulls at 6 p.m.
In the grandstands at 7 p.m., the Superkickers Rodeo will get under way.
Gate admission for the fair, which runs through Aug. 5, is $7 for adults and $2 for children ages 6 to 12. A season passbook is $25. Pit passes (16 and older only) are $20.
Here are the class winners:
Agility
Champion Advanced
Abigail Carpenter
Reserved Champion Advanced
Blake Majewski
Champion Intermediate
Myleigh Borsman
Reserve Champion Intermediate
Cade Tyrakowski
Champion Beginner
Riley Danner
Reserve Champion Beginner
Lilah Borsman
Obedience
Off Leash Champion
Cade Tyrakowski
Off Leash Reserve Champion
Blake Majewski
On Leash Champion
Lilah Borsman
On Leash Reserve Champion
Lenah Borsman
Rally
Champion
Blake Majewski
Reserve Champion
Camryn Tyrakowski
Costume
Champion
Camryn Tryakowski