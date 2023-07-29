Heavy rains cause basin overflow at Niles Wastewater Treatment Plant

Published 9:30 am Saturday, July 29, 2023

By Staff Report

NILES — The City of Niles is reporting that its wastewater treatment plant had a retention basin overflow of partially treated wastewater of approximately 8 million gallons between 1:56 a.m. and 4:10 a.m. Saturday morning.

The overflow was due to an excessive amount of rain, 2.9 inches, from 10 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday.

The was a combined sewer overflow event that was treated with sodium hypochlorite for the duration of discharge to the St. Joe River.

There was also an undetermined amount of diluted raw sewage discharged from the Grant Street siphon located adjacent to the east side parking area of Niles Hospital near Broadway Street bridge.

More News

Elkhart man gets jail time for Edwardsburg break-in

Cassopolis robbery suspect in stable condition

PHOTO STORY: Annual Ed’s Open Header Cruise rolls through Dowagiac

Cassopolis gas station customer subdues armed robber until police arrive

Print Article