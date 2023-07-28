Goshen man suffers minor injuries in Milton Township accident Published 7:42 am Friday, July 28, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — A single-vehicle accident in Milton Township sent a Goshen man to the hospital with minor injuries Thursday night.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident near the intersection of Runkle Street and Anderson Road at approximately 11:27 p.m. Thursday.

Investigation shows Goshen resident, Breylon Estes, was negotiating a curve in the roadway when he lost control and ran off the roadway to the left. The vehicle came to rest against a tree and ignited, resulting in the vehicle becoming fully engulfed.

Estes was transported to Memorial Hospital by EMS for minor injuries. Seat belts were worn.

Assisting Agencies: Edwardsburg Fire, SMCAS EMS, Edwardsburg Police Department and Michigan State Police.