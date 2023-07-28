Cassopolis gas station customer subdues armed robber until police arrive Published 11:14 am Friday, July 28, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A man was shot after attempting to rob a Cassopolis gas station Thursday night, according to police.

Village of Cassopolis Police Chief Todd McMichael reports that his Department was dispatched to an attempted armed robbery/shooting at 221 South Broadway St. at the Stone Lake Marathon Gas Station at 10:54 p.m. Thursday, July 27.

Officers arrived on scene and found a male had been shot several times, and another male holding the suspect at gunpoint. Officers were able to determine that the male that was shot had attempted to rob the clerk, and was shot by the customer with the gun.

The male that was shot was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital by Pride care Ambulance service. He was admitted for his injuries.

The male who shot the suspect did have a valid Michigan concealed pistol license (CPL).

Officers also located the suspect’s vehicle and arrested a female for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for the same.

This case is still under investigation.

All names are being withheld pending completion of the investigation and any possible arraignments in court.

Cassopolis Police were assisted by the Cass County Office of the Sheriff, the Pokagon Tribal Police, the Central Cass Fire Department, and the Pride Care Ambulance Service.