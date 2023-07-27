Mary Ann Fox Jennings Published 1:19 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

June 20, 1939-July 26, 2023

Mary Ann Fox Jennings, 84, passed away on Wednesday, July 26 at Lakeland Hospital in Niles, MI.

Mary was born on June 20, 1939, in Niles, and has lived most of her life here. Mary was a loving wife, a devoted mother, an adoring grandmother, and a friend to many. There isn’t anything she wouldn’t have done for somebody, as she was always putting everybody else’s needs before her own. She was a very special lady with a heart of gold. Mary enjoyed the simple things in life, like cooking, baking, reading, watching her favorite television programs, and most of all, spending time with family. She liked and celebrated all the holidays but one of her favorites was Halloween; as she loved getting out in the yard, and putting up all her decorations.

Mary is survived by her sons, Robert, William; daughter, Shelley; sister, Rose; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Claudine Fox; brothers, Chuck and John Fox; and sister, Ina Hare.

Mary will truly be missed and forever in the hearts of the people who loved her the most. Her love, strength, and dedication will forever be a cornerstone of their lives. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com