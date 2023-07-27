Luminous Hair Spa opens new Niles Location Published 6:00 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

NILES — It has been a week of milestones for Tina Rager.

Rager, a Niles businesswoman who is celebrating 10 years of owning and operating Luminous Hair Spa in downtown Niles, is also celebrating the opening of her new space, Luminous Hair Spa and Suites, at 1441 Oak St. The business will be open by appointment only.

Luminous’ team of stylists offer a variety of services including haircuts, highlights, facials, color corrections, waxing permanent makeup, lash lifts and tints and more.

“It feels great,” Rager said. “I’ve been wanting to do this for years. We have a great group of girls here.”

Rager said that the opening of her new Luminous location was a process eight months in the making. The building was formerly home to a State Farm Insurance Agency and required an extensive renovation.

“It’s been a lot of work,” she said. “A lot of upkeep. It was completely different from what you’re seeing now.”

According to Rager, the location will offer a unique concept where each stylist is independently-owned and operated while collaborating to provide customers with a personalized experience and quality service.

“This is a totally different concept,” Rager said. “They have their own suites where they get to decorate how they want and bring out their own vision and what they want but yet they still are with everybody else too, so there’s still that team atmosphere.”

After 18 years in the industry, Rager looks forward to the next stage of her business.

“I’m excited that we are able to have this here,” she said. “It’s a nice place to come into and get those more high-end, specialty services.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Luminous Hair Spa and Suites online at luminoushairspa.com.