SMC raises more than $900 for its fishing team Published 8:45 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Southwestern Michigan College fishing team held a fundraiser at Diamond Lake in Cassopolis Sunday.

The tournament drew 14 boats and raised more than $900 for the SMC Anglers Fishing Team.

Justin and Hunter Kosmerick took first-place with a total weight of 9.19 pounds. They received $350 for their victory.

Conner Pickens and Ellianna Fonseca were the runners-up with a weight of 6.89 pounds. Second-place earned the duo $210.

Scott Kulp and Chuck Powell took third place with a weight of 6.41 pounds. They received $70. Kulp and Chuck also had the Diamond Lake Beast, which weighed in at 4.96 pounds.

The tournament began at 6:15 a.m. and concluded at 1:15 p.m.