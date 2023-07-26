LMC, Arizona State reach transfer agreement Published 8:00 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College has partnered with Arizona State University to provide students with a seamless transfer experience using the MyPath2ASU® program. MyPath2ASU allows students to take the necessary steps at the start of their college experience, to successfully plan their transfer to ASU, ensuring a smooth transition process and student success.

MyPath2ASU is ASU’s transfer admission guarantee. It provides students with customized tools and resources to transfer from accredited community colleges and universities. These transfer planning tools help identify courses that directly apply to ASU’s majors and degree programs, saving time and money while ensuring a smooth credit transfer process.

“We continually strive to offer our students and graduates every possible opportunity to succeed,” said LMC President Trevor A. Kubatzke. “Through this partnership, our students now have a direct line to Arizona State University.”

Students using MyPath2ASU will have access to personalized benefits to help them navigate the transfer experience. These include:

Guaranteed general admission to ASU and admission into MyPath2ASU major choice if all requirements are satisfied; some majors have additional or higher admission requirements.

More than 400 course-by-course guided pathways into on-campus and online ASU degree programs.

Self-service degree progress tracking through My Transfer Guide that provides information about course applicability and degree progress tracking.

Transfer student ambassadors and ASU transfer coordinators to access pre-enrollment services and receive invitations to special ASU events.

Connected experience through personalized ASU communications to prepare academically and build a connection to ASU.

ASU and Lake Michigan College will collaborate to promote educational degree pathways containing on-campus and online course offerings. These pathways will ensure courses are applicable toward their degree in their chosen major.

To learn more about the MyPath2ASU® program, visit admission.asu.edu/apply/transfer/MyPath2ASU.