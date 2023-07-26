Cass County Fair returns to Cassopolis July 30 Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County Fairgrounds has come to life once again.

Residents from across the county are busy gearing up for the annual Cass County Fair taking place from Sunday, July 30 to Saturday, Aug. 5 in Cassopolis.

“We’re looking forward to it,” said Cass County Fair Board President Brian Kuemin. “We should have some pretty decent weather. We’re pretty excited.”

The fair will host many 4-H club competitions, a carnival and grandstand entertainment.

General gate admission is $7 for adults daily, $2 for children 6 to 12 and free for children under the age of six. Throughout the fair, there will be a number of days during which certain individuals can enter for free or a reduced price.

Dr. Garry Fedore of Fedore Veterinary Services will serve as the Grand Marshal of Sunday’s opening ceremony and parade. A Niles High School (1971) and Southwestern Michigan College (1973) graduate before graduating from Michigan State (1977), Fedore established Fedore Veterinary Services in Cassopolis in 2011 and has been a staple in Southwest Michigan for years.

“Dr. Fedore has been our veterinarian for a very long time,” Kuemin said. “His family brings draft horses to the fair every year. He’s been a great resource. I can’t think of a more worthy grand marshal.”

Kuemin is looking forward to another week of fair festivities.

“We remember our roots here in the county,” he said. “It’s community based. These are kids in our community bringing their livestock, their still exhibits. Grandparents can bring their grandkids and create the stuff they experienced as youths as well. It’s generational and it’s certainly community based.”

For a full list of prices, specials and a schedule, visit mycasscountyfair.com.