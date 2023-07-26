Big Ten Network announces 2023 coverage teams Published 11:00 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

CHICAGO — With 40 game broadcasts surrounded by studio coverage, the Big Ten Network’s 2023 football season features a lineup of new faces and experienced voices.

Game broadcasts:

BTN’s rotation of game analysts for this season will include Jake Butt, a former All-American tight end at the University of Michigan, two-time NFL All-Pro and four-time Super Bowl Champion Matt Millen, and All-Big Ten and NFL alumni Anthony Herron and Brock Vereen.

They will accompany a veteran group of play-by-play talent, including Cory Provus, Mark Followill, Lisa Byington, Connor Onion, Jason Ross Jr., and Joe Beninati.

On-field reporters, including Brooke Fletcher, Elise Menaker, Meghan McKeown and Justine Ward, will provide updates from the sidelines.

Former NFL Vice Presidents of Officiating Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino will also return as rules analysts.

Studio:

B1G Tailgate is back for its seventh season with a new look, hosted in-studio by Rick Pizzo and featuring analysts Gerry DiNardo, Howard Griffith and Vereen. Host Mike Hall, and first-year analyst Tyvis Powell, will travel to a different Big Ten campus each week for interviews and on-site analysis. B1G Tailgate is the home for Big Ten football fans on Saturdays with original features, special guests and Big Ten analysis.

B1G Tailgate’s on-site locations for September has been confirmed:

Saturday, Sept. 2 (Noon ET)

Fresno State at Purdue

Saturday, Sept. 9 (3:30 p.m. ET)

Richmond at Michigan State

Saturday, Sept. 16 (Noon ET)

Georgia Southern at Wisconsin

Saturday, Sept. 23 (Noon ET)

Rutgers at Michigan

Saturday, Sept. 30 (Noon ET)

Louisiana at Minnesota

Dave Revsine, Pizzo and Hall will once again anchor studio coverage for the network, including The B1G Show, B1G Today, B1G Live: Football Game Break, B1G Live: Football Postgame and The Final Drive. The hosts will be joined by an accomplished group of analysts, including former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt, Illinois standout J Leman, The Athletic’s Senior Writer Nicole Auerbach, Sports Illustrated’s Senior Writer Pat Forde, DiNardo, Griffith, Butt and Herron.

Urban Analysis, featuring Urban Meyer and DiNardo, will also return this fall.

Big Ten Network Originals:

The Emmy-nominated franchise The Journey: Big Ten Football 2023 will debut its 12th season this fall, and The B1G Moment returns for its third season with several football centric episodes. Those include:

The first night game at Michigan Stadium (2011), in which Denard Robinson led a fourth quarter comeback and threw the game-winning touchdown pass with two seconds remaining

Ohio State’s 30-27, walk-off win in double overtime against Michigan in 2016