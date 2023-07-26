Big Ten announces preseason honors as media days kick off Published 10:15 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

ROSEMONT, Ill. —The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football preseason honors ahead of the start of Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Wednesday.

A media panel selected the 10-member preseason list, with five representatives each from the East and West Divisions.

The East Division list highlighted by a pair of returning consensus All-Americans in Michigan’s Blake Corum and Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. Corum and Harrison Jr. were joined on this year’s preseason East Division squad by Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, Wolverine quarterback J.J. McCarthy and Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu.

Four different schools placed students on the West Division preseason list, led by two representatives from Minnesota in tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and defensive back Tyler Nubin. They were joined on the list by Illinois defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton, Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean and Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen.

The 2023 Big Ten preseason honors list features two recipients of conference individual awards from a season ago in Corum (Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year) and Harrison Jr. (Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year).

Corum, Harrison Jr., and Newton were also 2022 first-team All-Big Ten selections, joining second-team selections Allen, DeJean, Fashanu, Nubin and Tagovailoa, as well as third-team honoree McCarthy.

Nine of this year’s Big Ten preseason honorees — Allen, Corum, DeJean, Fashanu, Harrison Jr., Newton, Nubin, Spann-Ford, Tagovailoa — are scheduled to attend Big Ten Media Days this week in Indianapolis.

The full list of Big Ten football preseason honorees is as follows:

EAST

Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OL, Penn State

WEST

Jer’Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois

Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota

Tyler Nubin, DB, Minnesota

Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin