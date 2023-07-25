SMC cross country signs Lawrence’s Remelts Published 5:27 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College Coach Zac Sartori continues to lock up runners for the cross country team.

On Tuesday, Sartori announced that Lawrence’s Anna Remelts has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to run for the Roadrunners. Remelts is the sixth member of the SMC women’s cross country team.

She joins teammat Riley Sinkler, Camryn Brown, of Coloma; Taylor Meier, of Paw Paw; and Tori Yates and Kierstyn Thompson, of Niles.

“I’m really excited that Anna has decided to join the Roadrunners cross country team,” Sartori said. “I met Anna while I was recruiting one of her high school teammates and immediately recognized talent in her. I can’t wait to see what she’s capable of at the college level.”

The Roadrunners will attempt to continue to build on the success it has found in its first two seasons back after a 26-year absence. Southwestern Michigan College were ranked nationally both seasons and qualified for the NJCAA National Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, after finishing in the top four at the NJCAA Region XII meet in Grand Rapids last year.

The Roadrunners finished 16th at the national championships.